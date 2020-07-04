Car used in PSX attack spotted on TV show ‘Deewangi’

KARACHI: In a bizarre coincidence, the car that was used in the recent attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi has been spotted in a scene from an episode of TV show ‘Deewangi’.

The scene in question is from 33rd episode of ‘Deewangi’, where two characters from the serial can be seen walking and talking in an open parking space at Hill Park. A car with the same number plate as the one used in the PSX attack can be seen in the foreground as the actors walk past it.

The episode in which the car appeared aired on July 1, 2020, two days after the attack took place. However, the episode itself had been shot 10 months earlier, on August 30, 2019. Furthermore, the ongoing investigation into the PSX attack has revealed that the car was bought only recently by terrorists from a showroom in Karachi’s Sabzimandi area. The car was bought on June 24, four days prior to the attack.

After unearthing the complete footage of the shoot, the Geo management has voluntarily handed it over to security officials in case it is helpful in their investigation.