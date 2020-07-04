FIA launches crackdown on child pornographers

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated countrywide crackdown on the mafia involved in child pornography, the reliable sources of CCW said Friday.

The CCW has arrested three members of gang involved in global trade of child pornography and recovered a large number of nude videos and still pictures and relevant stuff used in the video making, the sources maintained.

CCW Director Waqar Chohan when contacted by this correspondent, confirmed the report saying that the initiative has been taken on the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Child Pornography Cell (CPC) has been established in FIA Cyber Crime Wing to monitor and investigate such cases,” Waqar Chohan said and added that the CPC would comprise 6 to 7 officers having expertise in this subject with their lower staff.

“This first time that the CCW collected details from the international agencies working on the sensitive matter of child abuse,” the CCW director said and added that the CCW got data from the international organisations including Interpol and monitored the activities of the racketeers involved in the heinous offence of child pornography in Pakistan and marked three of them in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

“This was not easy task to locate and hunt down the racketeers running their ugly trade but we achieved our target,” the officer said, adding that the CCW shared information received from international Organisations and law enforcement agencies from across the world.

“Data about the mafia and subsequent information has been got by Child Pornography Cell of FIA Cyber Crime Wing to trace and identify the elements involved in this heinous activity from Pakistan,” the officer maintained.

Meanwhile, Child Pornography Cell established in FIA Cyber Crime Wing has also been tasked to ensure awareness among public at national and international level to share information about elements involved in this heinous crime.

Child Pornography Cell has been given another chore in wake of rising instances of child abusing and subsequent racket of organised elements found involved in child pornography business in different parts of the world.

On the directions of FIA DG, crackdown was launched in different areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad by officials of Child Pornography Cell and three culprits were held.

The crackdown was launched in accordance with the data information shared by Interpol and international organisations, which have been cracking down on these elements from across the world.

The personnel of Child Pornography Cell during crackdown also recovered nude pictures of children and videos of child pornography from mobiles and other devices seized from the three culprits.