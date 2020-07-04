NA Speaker urges Baloch IDPs to get back home

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday sought a report from the Petroleum Division on spending the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by the oil and gas companies operating in Balochistan with special reference to the socio-economic development in areas of their operation.

The directives came in a meeting of the Special Committee of National Assembly on Balochistan chaired by Asad Qaiser, who is also chairman of the committee.

The meeting was held in connection with the repatriation and rehabilitation of internally displaced Persons (IDPs) of Balochistan and other development works.

The Special Committee on Balochistan was activated last month to woo the concerns of the allied parties of the government on the issues of Balochistan and its first meeting was held last week before the passage of the budget from the National Assembly.

According to sources, JWP chief Shahzain Bugti raised the issue that the companies did not spend CSR in the province. He further complained that even the Balochistan government did not spend the royalties received from the federal government on gas.

Asad Qaiser said the government always accorded immense importance to maintenance of law and order and development in Balochistan.

He said Balochistan was endowed with an abundance of natural resources which had not been properly tapped and utilized for the betterment of its people.

He said the CPEC was a game changer for the entire country, especially for Balochistan, which would usher in progress and prosperity of the province and its people.

The speaker said that a large number of people of Balochistan had to leave their ancestral homes due to dreadful law and order situation in yesteryears; however, the situation had improved and it was right time now for them to come back home and join the development activities in the province.

He said the government was dedicated to facilitating repatriation of Balochistan IDPs and their subsequent rehabilitation.

He said the Parliament was also cognizant of that and would oversee the whole process.

Representatives from Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Balochistan government and Nadra apprised the meeting about the SOPs to be developed in respect of the repatriation process.

The Representative of M/o Safron apprised that the model developed by the KP Disaster Management Authority for settlement of IDPs from Waziristan could be replicated by Balochistan PDMA besides training of officials responsible for facilitating the process.

Senior Member Board of Revenue, Balochistan said a committee would be notified by the provincial government to carry out and oversee the process.

Chairman Nadra apprised the committee that the data of the IDPs would be collected and provided to the relevant authorities to carry out the repatriation process.

The speaker said mitigating the genuine issues of the people of Balochistan was a national responsibility and everyone should relentlessly play their role.

He said he would personally talk to the Balochistan chief minister for constitution of the IDPs Committee so that the process could be initiated at the earliest.

The federal ministers assured the speaker of their all-out cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Advisor to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, MNA Shahzain Bugti, and representatives from the ministries of Safron & energy, Balochistan government and Nadra.