BD shuts jute mills, lays off 25,000 workers

DHAKA: Bangladesh Thursday shut its loss-making jute mills and laid off 25,000 employees, saying the state-owned plants could not compete with the private sector.
Jute, a vegetable fibre spun into coarse threads, grew in popularity over the past decade after a long decline, as it became an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags.
But the state-run factories struggled to generate profits and compete with some 250 smaller, private mills that employ 300,000 workers.