Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,593 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,593 cases up to June 30, 2020, says monthly progress report released by Secretary Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances (ColoED) Farid Ahmed Khan.According to the report, a total of 6,674 cases were received by the ColoED up to May 2020. With the addition of 12 more cases in June 2020, the number of cases soared to 6,686 by June end.

Sharing the cases, the report said that the Commission disposed of 49 cases in June 2020, taking the toll of total concluded cases to 4,593 by June 30.

The remaining missing persons’ cases were 2,093 by end of last month. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of the Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.