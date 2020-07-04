AJK collect more tax than target: Farooq

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that despite economic crises all over the world and Pakistan, the government achieved the more than its tax collection target in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

He was talking to a delegation of Muslim League-N here on Friday. He said that economic indicators all over the world and Pakistan were in negative trend but the AJK government became self-sufficient economically. It was possible due to the financial and administrative power given to Azad Kashmir Government by the Kashmir Council.

He said the government is taking all possible steps for the welfare and development of the people of the area and in this connection took a number of steps for the well-being of the masses.

The prime minister said that due to merit policy adapted by the government, more than seven thousand talented youngsters were employed in different departments through NTS.