Russia seeks 6 years jail for journalist in ‘terror case’

MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors on Friday demanded that a journalist be sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly justifying terrorism in a case that has drawn outrage from supporters and rights groups.
Svetlana Prokopyeva, was charged with publicly justifying terrorism after she wrote a commentary about a bombing attack in 2018.