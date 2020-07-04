Navy Coastal Command geared up for CPEC challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Coastal Command is fully geared up for the challenges related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and no stone will be left unturned for securing the maritime interests of the motherland.

This has been stated by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Fasial Rasul Lodhi while addressing passing-out parade of Pakistan Navy SEAL Course held at PNS Iqbal, Karachi Friday.

He was the chief guest on the occasion. The parade comprised officers and sailors, who completed rigorous training in conformity to set standards.

The chief guest congratulating the parade expressed his hope that addition of Special Operators in Navy’s offensive punch will surely enhance the capabilities of Special Service Group (SSG) of Pakistan Navy.

Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to position holders. The ‘Iron Man’ trophy for the overall best trainee of the course was awarded to Janbaz Asim Khan, whereas, best endurance swimmer and best endurance runner trophies are won by Janbaz Osama and Janbaz Ehsan Ullah respectively. The ceremony was attended by limited number of guests due to COVID-19 pandemic.