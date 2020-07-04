Bodies of two drowned students recovered

BATKHELA: The bodies of the two students were recovered from the canal after 36 hours rescue operation here on Friday.

The students of a seminary, Rozatul Atfaal, drowned while swimming in a canal in Batkhela on Thursday. The locals said that two students of Rozatul Atfaal in Amandar locality in Batkhela town were swimming in the canal to beat the heat.

They said that all of a sudden the gushing water swept the students away. Soon after the incident, a team of divers and health staff headed by DEO Arshad Iqbal rushed to the spot and started search for the missing students. However, their bodies were recovered on Friday by the personnel of Rescue 1122, Al- Khidmat Foundation and Civil Defence after a search of 36 hours.