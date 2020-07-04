close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

Two killed, eight injured in ambush on police

Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

SUKKUR: A policeman and a woman were killed and eight others injured during an operation at Ravaanti Katcha area of Ghotki, when criminals ambushed a police patrol by attacking it with rocket propelled grenade (RPG) at their armored police carrier.

The Ghotki Police had launched an operation to recover a number of kidnapped persons from their captors and had entered Umar Shah Village in Katcha area of Ravaanti in Ghotki. The criminals ambushed the police APC in which a cop Khan Muhammad Panhwar was killed, while SHO Khanpur Mahar Mithal, SHO Jarwar Waheed Bhutto, ASI Sohrab, and constables Ghulam Muhammad Mahar, Mumtaz Ali Bullo, Allah Rakhio Mirbahar, and Munthar Ali Abro were critically injured. The police shifted their colleagues to Mirpur Mathello and Sukkur hospitals.

