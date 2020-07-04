91st death anniversary of Mirza Qaleech Baig observed

SUKKUR: Scholars paid rich tributes to the literary legend, the late Shamsul Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig, for his contribution to Sindhi language and society during a ceremony held on his 91st death anniversary at the Sindh University, Jamshoro. The speakers said Mirza Qaleech Baig was an exceptional scholar, who influenced beyond his age. The ceremony was organised by Shamsul Ulema Mirza Qaleech Baig Research Chair, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, to mark his 91st death anniversary. The SU vice chancellor, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, presided over the ceremony, whereas Mirza Qaleech Baig’s grandson Mirza Aijaz Ali Baig, director Shah Abdul Latif Research Chair, University of Karachi Prof Muhammad Saleem Memon and well known writer Nafees Ahmed Shaikh participated as special guests. Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said Qaleech Baig was the most versatile Sindhi writer who contributed to all branches of poetry and prose from theology to horticulture and whose bibliography reached 480 mark. Dr Burfat said Qaleech's style was a model of easy and expressive prose with a balanced blending of Persian and Sanskrit words and phrases. Baig’s grandson Mirza Aijaz Ali Baig said his grandfather was a pioneer of modern Sindhi literature. He said, “Baig served the cause of Sindhi language during his entire life and contributed in 60 disciplines in over 25 languages.” .