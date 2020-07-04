tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: At least 10 people died and 827 suffered injuries in the accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 780 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 461 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals and 366 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.