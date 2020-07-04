FAPUASA on UET financial crisis: Call to arrange funds for varsities

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Punjab Chapter, has condemned the reduction in salary of faculty and staff of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

According to a press release, the FAPUASA Punjab along with public sector university ASAs firmly stands with UET-TSA in their justified demand to restore full salaries. They demanded the Punjab government take notice of this dire situation and release fund to UET Lahore in particular and all Punjab public sector universities in general.

The universities are facing tremendous financial problems due to reduction in the higher education budget, reads the press release. In a meeting of FAPUASA Punjab Chapter with the Governor/Chancellor and the Minister for Higher Education Punjab on June 30, 2020, the representatives of FAPUASA were ensured that the government would provide the funds necessary for survival of universities. FAPUASA Punjab demanded the Punjab government take immediate notice and arrange funds for universities. If the situation persists then FAPUASA shall stand with UET-TSA Lahore in protest, they added.