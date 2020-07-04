PFA cheque for corona fund

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt presented a cheque worth Rs9 lakh to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office for corona control fund. The chief minister thanked him adding that vulnerable segments were most affected by the Covid-19 and it was a collective duty to help the destitute.