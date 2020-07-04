close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 4, 2020

PFA cheque for corona fund

National

 
July 4, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt presented a cheque worth Rs9 lakh to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office for corona control fund. The chief minister thanked him adding that vulnerable segments were most affected by the Covid-19 and it was a collective duty to help the destitute.

Latest News

More From Pakistan