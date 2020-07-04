Rejected politicians have no future: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and MPAs, including Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Ahsan-ul-Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Sania Kamran and Ahmed Khan Bachar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar said the rejected politicians were trying to save their politics but they have no future. He said all such elements who were engaged in criticism for the sake of criticism would have to be answerable to the nation for their corruption.

These elements set world records of corruption in their tenure and the people have rejected these corrupted politicians, he said. He stated that people had not forgotten the loot and plunder committed by these elements, nor their corrupt faces. He vowed that the government would continue to counter every mafia under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The assembly members are my companions and I will take them along. Public welfare work will be done in the areas of assembly members with their consultation and parliamentarians should burn the midnight oil to solve the public problems.