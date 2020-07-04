close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SAG
Syed Abbas Gardezi
July 4, 2020

AJK collects more tax than target: Raja Farooq Haider

National

SAG
Syed Abbas Gardezi
July 4, 2020

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that despite economic crises all over the world and Pakistan, the government achieved the more than its tax collection target in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

He was talking to a delegation of Muslim League-N here on Friday. He said that economic indicators all over the world and Pakistan were in negative trend but the AJK government became self-sufficient economically. It was possible due to the financial and administrative power given to Azad Kashmir Government by the Kashmir Council.

Latest News

More From Pakistan