AJK collects more tax than target: Raja Farooq Haider

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that despite economic crises all over the world and Pakistan, the government achieved the more than its tax collection target in the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

He was talking to a delegation of Muslim League-N here on Friday. He said that economic indicators all over the world and Pakistan were in negative trend but the AJK government became self-sufficient economically. It was possible due to the financial and administrative power given to Azad Kashmir Government by the Kashmir Council.