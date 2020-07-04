Newly-appointed Addl IG South Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Newly-appointed Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Inam Ghani assumed the charge of his office on Friday. Addressing on the occasion, Inam Ghani said that he would personally monitor the performance of all districts of South Punjab and hold the supremacy of law. A crackdown on criminals in the Kutcha area and speedy action on citizen’s complaints and against torture cells would be his priorities.