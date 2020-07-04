close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

Newly-appointed Addl IG South Punjab

Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Inam Ghani assumed the charge of his office on Friday. Addressing on the occasion, Inam Ghani said that he would personally monitor the performance of all districts of South Punjab and hold the supremacy of law. A crackdown on criminals in the Kutcha area and speedy action on citizen’s complaints and against torture cells would be his priorities.

