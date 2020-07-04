Subsidy on flour to go soon, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the government is pursuing a concrete policy to stabilise the prices of wheat and flour in the province.

He stated that the Punjab cabinet has taken important decisions to reduce the wheat and flour prices which will definitely help provide relief to the common man. Similarly, the official release price of wheat is also realistic, the food minister added. Abdul Aleem Khan said that flour mills have been released official quota of wheat ahead of time which will also help maintain the flour prices in the market.

In a media talk here on Friday, Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the system of subsidy on flour is going to be changed in future. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally interested in bringing down the prices of wheat and flour in Punjab province. He stressed, “Uninterrupted supply of flour is the top priority of the government. In future, we will introduce a system of targeted subsidies for deserving and needy citizens so that the rightful claimants can get flour at maximum discounted rates.”

The minister said that functional flour mills of the province would be given full encouragement but non-functional flour mills would not get government quota of wheat. “We will not shy away from any initiative for this purpose and work has been started on an integrated plan in this regard,” Abdul Aleem Khan said.

He pointed out that with less intervention of the government open market policy for wheat like rice will also be introduced in which purchase of wheat at government level would be revised. He expressed hope that flour mills would also co-operate with the government and the humanitarian aspect would be taken into account in delivering basic necessities like wheat and flour to the common man.