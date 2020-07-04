Battal residents want Nadra offices made functional

MANSEHRA: The residents of Battal on Friday threatened to block Karakoram Highway to traffic if National Database and Registration Authority’s offices are not made re-functional at their town within a week.

“The federal government has closed NADRA’s offices in our town putting residents of dozens of villages into a trouble, which is unacceptable to us at any cost. If these offices are not made re-functional within a week, we would block KKH to traffic in protest,” Sardar Abdul Qadir, a former district councillor, told reporters in Battal.