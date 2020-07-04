‘Train fare concession suspended temporarily’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has said cleared that concession for elderly people, students and journalists in fares has not been abolished, however, it has been suspended temporarily due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by a Pakistan Railways spokesperson on Friday, it was explained that as soon as the situation improved the concession would be restored. The spokesperson said that only 40 Up and Down out of 142 trains were operational and the Railways was bearing a big deficit due to less trains, adding that as soon as complete train operation was restored, every kind of concession would also be restored.