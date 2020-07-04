Robbers injure two

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Two persons were injured on resistance during a robbery bid in the Shahdara area. However, a citizen, Asim Mobeen, caught a robber and handed over him to the police. Meanwhile, a head constable was stabbed and wounded by his cousin near Barkat Market following a property issue. The injured cop was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.