Sat Jul 04, 2020
Robbers injure two

Lahore

LAHORE:Two persons were injured on resistance during a robbery bid in the Shahdara area. However, a citizen, Asim Mobeen, caught a robber and handed over him to the police. Meanwhile, a head constable was stabbed and wounded by his cousin near Barkat Market following a property issue. The injured cop was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

