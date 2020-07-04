close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
July 4, 2020

JI leaders offer condolences

Lahore

 
July 4, 2020

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and other leaders have expressed grief over the loss of precious lives, including Sikh pilgrims, in a tragic train incident when Shah Hussain Express train rammed into a van near Sheikhpura. In their messages from Mansoora, they expressed condolences with the families of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

