JI leaders offer condolences

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and other leaders have expressed grief over the loss of precious lives, including Sikh pilgrims, in a tragic train incident when Shah Hussain Express train rammed into a van near Sheikhpura. In their messages from Mansoora, they expressed condolences with the families of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.