University of Home Economics budget approved

LAHORE:The third meeting of the University of Home Economics was held here Friday in which the university's estimated budget of Rs620 million was approved for FY 2020-21.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun chaired the meeting of the syndicate.

The syndicate also approved the hiring of 73 teaching positions. Moreover, there will be no increase in the tuition fee for students this year (2020-21).

The new academic programmes, including nine BS Hons and five MS programmes were also approved by the syndicate establishing latest networking of campus and IT infrastructure. An amount of almost Rs60m has been allocated for this purpose to meet the challenges of the current and upcoming digital paradigm and online learning and campus management systems.

Furthermore, Rs80 million will be spent on uplifting, maintenance, additions in the present 65-year-old building to maintain and create spaces for the staff and students and upgrading of various existing labs and library. Two new buses will also be purchased and added to the existing fleet of buses.