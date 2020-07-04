CM Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to collision between a train and a van near Farooqabad. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the health department to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.