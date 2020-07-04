close
July 4, 2020
CM Usman Buzdar seeks report on deaths

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report about the loss of lives while cleaning the well in Fateh Jang. He directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi to hold an immediate inquiry adding that safety measures for the cleaning staff should be ensured. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

