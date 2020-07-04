CM Usman Buzdar seeks report on deaths

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report about the loss of lives while cleaning the well in Fateh Jang. He directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi to hold an immediate inquiry adding that safety measures for the cleaning staff should be ensured. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved families.