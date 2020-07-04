UK, Indian firm salvage satellite Oneweb

LONDON: The UK government and Indian telecoms giant Bharti are to take control of the collapsed satellite firm Oneweb, they said on Friday, as Britain seeks to expand its post-Brexit space capabilility.

Britain and Bharti will each invest $500 million into Oneweb, the government said in a statement after it quit the European Union’s Galileo satellite programme with its exit from the bloc on January 31.

The deal is aimed at delivering Britain’s "first UK sovereign space capability," the statement said. Oneweb, which is headquartered in London, will now seek to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the world.

"The move signals the government’s ambition for the UK to be a pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and exploitation of novel satellite technologies through the ownership of a fleet of Low Earth orbit satellites," the statement said.

Britain will take a "significant" equity share in the company, while Bharti will provide commercial and operational leadership for the venture. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman declared that Britain could now become a "pioneer" in new satellite technology that enables it to also develop better broadband and telecommunications services.

"The deal will support the UK to be a pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and exploitation of novel satellite technologies, whilst boosting UK manufacturing," the spokesman said.