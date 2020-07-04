close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 4, 2020

MH17 wreckage

World

AFP
July 4, 2020

THE HAGUE: Defence lawyers for a Russian suspect on trial over the downing of flight MH17 will be allowed to inspect the partially-recovered wreck of the passenger jet, Dutch judges ruled on Friday.

The judges granted the request after lawyers for Oleg Pulatov, the only suspect out of four with legal representation, said they wanted to probe alternative theories for the 2014 shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane. Prosecutors and international investigators say the Boeing 777 was hit by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people on board.

Latest News

More From World