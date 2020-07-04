Flu vaccine eligibility to be widened: No 10

LONDON: Eligibility for the flu vaccine will be extended amid fears that an outbreak could coincide with a second surge of coronavirus cases.

Downing Street said on Friday that ministers were trying to secure a “significant additional supply” of vaccines, with the seasonal illness having the potential to wreak havoc because of the similarity of its symptoms with Covid-19.

Currently the flu vaccine is available for free to those deemed most at risk, including those who are pregnant, over 65, carers and primary school children. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for this to be extended to everyone over 50, warning an outbreak this winter could create a “perfect storm”. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “This year it’s particularly important as we want to make sure we protect as many people as possible in those risk groups.

“As part of that planning, the government has been working to secure a significant additional supply of vaccines. We will use these vaccines to increase uptake in existing at-risk groups as a priority. We also intend to expand the groups of people that are eligible and we will be setting out more details shortly.”

Sarah MacFadyen, the head of policy and public affairs at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said uptake must be increased among at-risk groups, who must be convinced they can get a jab safe from the risk of contracting Covid-19.

“To achieve this the Government needs to ensure people can easily access the flu jab and that the message of how important it is to get vaccinated reaches as many people as possible,” she added.

“The flu jab not only protects individuals but goes a long way to stop the NHS being overwhelmed at winter. Now more than ever, we need to keep people well and out of hospital, to protect lives and our NHS.”