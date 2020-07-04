Pakistan vows sovereignty to be protected ‘at all costs’

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed internal and external security situation and expressed the resolve that sovereignty of the country would be protected “at all costs”. Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid attended the meeting.

The meeting agreed that Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours, however expressed the “will and capacity” to defend people and territorial integrity. The meeting voiced serious concern over the continued human rights violation by Indian forces in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice.

The meeting also paid glowing tributes to the bravery and coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies that successfully thwarted the recent attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange.