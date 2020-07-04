Man arrested for blackmailing kids through pictures, videos

NOWSHERA: The police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing children by taking their objectionable pictures and making videos, officials said.

The cops said the police in Akora Khattak town of the Nowshera district had learnt that a resident of the area was involved in taking objectionable pictures and making videos of small children which he allegedly used later to blackmail them. District Police Officer Najmul Husnain tasked Deputy Superintendent of Police, Akora Khattak and Station House Officer Irfan Khan to investigate the issue. The cops arrested the accused who was identified as Assad-ur-Rehman, son of Saifur-Rehman, a resident of Eidgah area of Akora Khattak. The police said the accused had confessed to the crime during the initial investigation. His cell phone was seized as well which, police said, had pieces of evidence of the crime.

CORONAVIRUS SITUATION: Another 16 people tested positive for coronavirus in Nowshera on Friday which put the number of such patients to 767, officials said. District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and of District Coronavirus Control Centre In charge Dr Saeed Khan told the media that six more people recovered from the viral infection and this put the tally of the people defeating the Covid-19 at 523.

The officials said as many as 2,654 people had been tested for the viral infection so far. Of them, 1747 were found negative for Covid-19. Up to 47 people of died of coronavirus in Nowshera thus far. While 21 people from the district have lost lives to the viral infection in other parts of the district.

CRUSHED BY TRAIN: The Karachi-bound Khyber Mail train crushed to death man at night near the Hayat Sherpao Railways Station at Dehri Kattikhel. The victim was identified as Gul Faraz, son of Shah Nazar. He was a resident of Nowshera Kalaan and was currently living in the Ismailkhel area. Police registered a case and handed the body to the family after postmortem.

CAR LIFTED: A car was lifted outside a house in Khat Kilay in Gulshanabad. The car bore the registration no 247, Islamabad and was XLI-2014 model. The automobile was owned by Mir Ahmad Khan. The driver of the car Muhammad Tahir reported the theft to the Azakhel Police.