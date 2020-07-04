Coronavirus claims no life in last 24 hours

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed no life here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours and it is only for the second time in the last six weeks that a day passed without any death due to the illness that has already claimed at least 373 lives in the region.

Also, only 136 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from the region taking the total number of patients so far tested positive for the disease to 18,523. It is, however, important to mention that as many as 1,301 confirmed patients have achieved complete cure from the disease in the last 24 hours according to the dashboards of Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

The dashboards reveal that another 414 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in ICT taking the total number of recoveries to 8,264 while 887 patients have achieved cure in Rawalpindi district taking the number of recoveries to 3,939 on Friday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that in the last 24 hours, only 23 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 5,328 of which 3,939 have recovered while 244 have lost their lives.

The number of confirmed patients admitted at both the public and private healthcare facilities in the district has slashed down to 364 on Friday that was 648 on Thursday while only 781 confirmed patients have been left in isolation at their homes. On Thursday, there were a total of 1,361 patients in home isolation.

“We have now 6,300 persons under home quarantine in the district,” said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday. He said the number of patients being tested positive is on a decline for the last few days.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 did not claim any life in last 24 hours in Islamabad Capital Territory from where as many as 113 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 13,195 of which 8,264 have so far recovered according to the National Command and Control Centre. The virus has so far claimed 129 lives in ICT.

Of a total of 18,523 confirmed patients so far reported from the twin cities, 373 have lost their lives and 12,203 have recovered while there were only 5,947 active cases of the disease on Friday.