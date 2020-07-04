close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
AFP
July 4, 2020

England’s Curran tests negative for virus

LONDON: England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday.

Curran went into self-isolation in his room at the on-site hotel on Thursday after overnight illness — which included diarrhoea and sickness — forced him out of England’s ongoing intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl after he had batted on the first day of the game.

“England’s Sam Curran has tested negative following his COVID-19 test from yesterday (Thursday),” said an ECB statement.

