Waqar impressed with physical fitness of players

LAHORE: Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis is impressed with the physical fitness of players although they are playing cricket after a gap of of three months.

Waqar in a PCB Podcast stated: “I am happy with the fitness of the cricketers. It was great to see the players in good shape. I hope they will play well in the series.”

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in Worcester, where it is preparing for the series against England in a bio-secure environment.

Waqar joined the team after reaching England from Australia. Waqar had left Lahore for Sydney after the PSL was postponed. Waqar could not come to Pakistan due to suspension of flight operations.