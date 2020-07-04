close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
AFP
July 4, 2020

World

AFP
July 4, 2020

KABUL: A powerful Afghan warlord accused of kidnapping and raping a political opponent and of committing rights abuses for decades has been given the country’s highest military rank, a top official said on Friday. Abdul Rashid Dostum, 66, was awarded the rank of marshal in a decree issued by President Ashraf Ghani, making him the only third such recipient in Afghan armed forces.

