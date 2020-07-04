Turkey blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Forty-one people were injured on Friday in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, a provincial governor said. Images on television showed a dark grey plume of smoke with sparks visible, a result of fireworks going off inside the building in the district of Hendek in Sakarya province.