French Jihadist

PARIS: French prosecutors on Friday requested a life sentence on terror charges for jihadist Tyler Vilus, who is accused of overseeing executions in Syria as a senior figure in the Islamic State extremist group.

Vilus, 30, is facing charges of belonging to a terrorist group, heading a group of Islamic State fighters and "aggravated murder" between 2013 and 2015. Public prosecutor Guillaume Michelin asked the court for a life sentence, with no possibility of parole for 22 years. Michelin said Vilus "hasn’t changed one bit" since his time with the Islamic State.