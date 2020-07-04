Lebanon suicides spark outrage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Two suicides in Lebanon on Friday, apparently linked to the country’s deepening economic downturn, have sparked a new wave of criticism over the government’s mishandling of the crisis. A 61-year-old man from the eastern region of Hermel shot himself on the sidewalk of a bustling Beirut shopping street in broad daylight, leaving a note and his clean criminal record at the scene.