‘Money laundering cases’

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican’s financial watchdog said on Friday it had turned over 15 suspect cases to prosecutors in 2019, part of ongoing efforts by Pope Francis to clean up the Holy See’s financial dealings.

The Financial Information Authority (AIF), an anti-money laundering body, said in an annual report it had received 64 "suspicious activity reports" in 2019 and subsequently forwarded 15 dossiers to the Vatican’s prosecutor’s office.