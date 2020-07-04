MH17 wreckage

THE HAGUE: Defence lawyers for a Russian suspect on trial over the downing of flight MH17 will be allowed to inspect the partially-recovered wreck of the passenger jet, Dutch judges ruled on Friday.

The judges granted the request after lawyers for Oleg Pulatov, the only suspect out of four with legal representation, said they wanted to probe alternative theories for the 2014 shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane. Prosecutors and international investigators say the Boeing 777 was hit by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people on board.