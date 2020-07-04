close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 4, 2020

Turkey blast

World

AFP
July 4, 2020

ISTANBUL: Forty-one people were injured on Friday in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, a provincial governor said. Images on television showed a dark grey plume of smoke with sparks visible, a result of fireworks going off inside the building in the district of Hendek in Sakarya province.

Latest News

More From World