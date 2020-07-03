ISLAMABAD: A majority of Pakistanis support Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach and handling of the prevalent coronavirus situation, according to a survey report by Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) published on Thursday.

The report showed that among the 52 percent of the "satisfied" Pakistanis, 25 percent said the performance was "very good" and 27percent believe it was "good". As many as 63 percent respondents support the policy of smart lockdown by the prime minister.

On the other hand, a substantial 42 percent seem dissatisfied with the prime minister's response to the pandemic — 14 percent said that the Centre showed "bad" performance while 28 percent said it was "very bad".

When comparing Sindh government's policy seeking a complete lockdown and Prime Minister Imran Khan's "smart lockdown" strategy, the majority of the people rooted for the premier.

As many as 63 percent supported PM Imran's policy, whereas 21 percent approved of Chief MinisterSindh Murad Ali Shah's strategy.

However, for the very first time since elections of July 2018, the PML-N has surpassed PTI in its popularity with 32 percent of the respondents said they will vote for PML-N, While 29 percent said PTI. 13 percent respondents said they would vote for the PPP. This survey was conducted by IPOR, the same research agency that successfully predicted PTI would beat N in 2018 elections.

In the survey, 46 percent respondents believe that Imran Khan will be a good prime minister, while 44 percent believe he would be bad. 21 percent respondents support Imran Khan for ‘change’; 19 percent for honesty and development work; and 16 percent for fight against corruption. Those respondents who disapprove of him cite lack of political experience (22 percent); bad for country (15 percent) and U-turns and non-seriousness (11 percent).

The survey showed that in Punjab 50 percent respondents would vote for the PML-N and 31 percent for PTI; in KP 45 percent respondents would vote for the PTI and 12 percent for PML-N; in Sindh 35 percent respondents would vote for the PPP, 18 percent for PTI and 10 percent for PML-N; and in Balochistan 16 percent respondents would vote for the PPP, 12 percent for MMA, 10 percent for PkMAP and 8 percent for PTI.

On the budget, 52 percent respondents expressed dissatisfaction, while 21 percent respondents supported it.

About the single most important issue facing Pakistan, 26 percent respondents said unemployment, 14 percent thought it was loadshedding, 13 percent said it was corruption, 12 percent believe inflation is the main issue, while 8 percent each believe drinking water and poverty are the main issues of Pakistan.

The survey revealed that 33 percent of the respondents believed that the carelessness exhibited by masses was the reason for the spread of the virus, while 11 percent believe that a "lenient" lockdown was behind the spread.

The report also said that a majority of the population, 67 percent, are ready to get themselves vaccinated if a vaccine for the novel virus is available in Pakistan while 25 percent expressed doubts and said they would not get vaccinated.

Explaining the reason behind not getting vaccinated, 19 percent of respondents said it couldn't be trusted, 17 percent believed it wasn't needed, 15 percent expressed the virus was nothing but a rumour, and 13 percent claimed it would kill them.

The IPOR poll of 1,702 adults was conducted during June 19-30 through Computer Assisted Telephonic Interviews (CATI) had 54 percent of respondents from Punjab, 23 percent Sindh, 17 percent KP, 6 percent Balochistan.

The survey consisted of 54 percent male participants and 46 percent female. Of these, 19 percent were from the age group 18-25, 47 percent were between 26 and 40 years old, 20 percent were between 41 and 50, and 14 percent were above 50 years of age.

To a question, that thinking about the country as a whole, are the things heading in the right direction or the wrong direction, 35 percent respondents said things are headed in right direction, while 64 percent said things are headed in wrong direction.

Meanwhile, a government spokesman said the government is headed in right direction and it was the best budget under the circumstances which has been passed with ease. The spokesman said different institutions conduct different surveys and its results are not necessarily spot on all the times. The spokesman said the PTI will win the next elections due to its performance and action against corruption. He insisted that the popularity of the PTI is intact and it will enhance further.