One killed in Bajaur blast

KHAR: A man was killed in a bomb explosion in Kamarsar area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district on Thursday. Sources said that miscreants had planted a bomb to a shop in Kamarsar area in Mamond tehsil when it went off with a big bang. As a result, a 60-year old watchman named Kawal Khan was killed on the spot. Locals said the blast was so powerful that it was heard far and wide and created panic in the area. No individual or any militant group has claimed responsibility for the bomb explosion.