Religious leaders oppose Mandir construction

KARACHI: Leaders of Ittihad-e-Tanzeem Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) on Thursday opposed the construction of a Hindu temple in Islamabad and asked how could the government that claimed to be following the Madinah state allow its construction. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, ITMP leaders Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Dr. Mulana Muhmamamd Adil Khan, Mufti Nazir Jan Naeemi, Maulana Talha Rehmani, Maulana Abdul Waheed, Maulana Yousaf Qasuri and other scholars said that making a new mandir in Islamabad is against the spirit of Islam and also an insult to the ‘state of Madina’. The ITMP is an umbrella body of the madrassa boards of five schools of Islamic jurisprudence.

Mufti Taqi Usmani could not attend the press conference and instead of him, Maulana Muhammad Adil Khan represented him. However, Usmani also tweeted that “Non-Muslims in the Islamic state have the right to maintain their places of worship wherever it is necessary for their population. A country like Pakistan which is made for peace can build new places of worship as per the need.”

“I don’t know why these types of things are being popped up that will only yield nothing but harm,” he further said in the tweet.

Addressing the press conference, Muneeb said that sacrifice is the worship of Allah and there can be no alternative such as Sadqa (alms) or financial charity to it.

Speaking of cattle markets in the province, Muneeb, who is also the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, said that they will be set up far from residential areas. “Cattle markets will be set up within walled-off concrete structures as opposed to open markets as has been the tradition," he said. "Collective sacrifice should be given priority.”

The ages of animals must meet the Islamic requirements and sick animals should not be sold, he said. “Cows and bulls must be a minimum of nine years old, goats and ram must be at least one year old and camels at least five years old”, Muneeb said.

Muneeb said the buyers of animal hides should transfer the skins to preservation centres soon after procuring them.

He said that all issues had been settled with the government. The Sindh government's permits for collecting animal hides validated last year will be applicable this year as well — new permits will not be needed for those who procured them earlier, he said.

While visiting the cattle markets, all buyers and sellers should maintain social distance and wear masks, he said.

He also urged spray of disinfectants in the sacrificial areas to stem the spread of coronavirus. “Local governments should spray disinfectants from 8 to 15 Zil Hajj (expected from 17-20 July),” he said.

The religious scholar advised the government to ensure that sick animals do not find their way into the markets. “The federal government should implement these precautionary measures throughout the country,” he said.

The religious scholar said that people should not treat cattle markets as picnic spots. “A restricted number of serious buyers should visit it. Children should not be taken there at any cost” he said. Muneeb also urged people to avoid walking their animals on their streets and neighborhoods.