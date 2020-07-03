6 PML-N, one PPP MPAs call on Buzdar

LAHORE: Seven PML-N MPAs and one of the PPP once again met with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar without taking their party leaders into confidence.

The PML-N MPAs, who met with the chief minister, included Mian Jaleel Ahmad Sharqpuri, Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari, Muhammad Ghiasuddin, Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, Azhar Abbas and Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi. PPP MPA Ghazanfar Ali Khan also met with the CM.

The MPAs apprised the chief minister of the problems, welfare projects and development schemes in their constituencies.

The CM listened to the issues of all the MPAs individually and assured them of resolving the issues. Punjab Assembly’s chief whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Tahir Bashir Cheema arranged the meeting.

PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari said strict action will be taken against the MPAs over the violation of party regulations.

She said the party leadership has been informed about the recent meeting.

She said after the first meeting with the chief minister, the MPAs had promised not to do it again. The party sources said such people will not be given party tickets who violated party discipline and orders of their leaders.