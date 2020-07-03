PTDC run companies closed, all regular employees terminated

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Thursday while closing the operations of Flashman’s Hotel, operations of Pakistan Tours LTD as well as its Motels (North) Ltd issued termination letters to all regular employees of these companies with immediate effect.

The termination letters were served to all the employees of Flashman’s Hotel, Pakistan Tours Ltd and PTDC Motels (North) Ltd through a circular by manager (P&A) without mentioning his name in it. The action of closure of companies and termination of all their regular employees were taken on the decisions recently held meetings in June i.e. on 09.06.20, 11.06.2020 and 17.06.20. The decision to close PTDC companies and their employees were taken according to circular due to irreparable and continuous financial losses having no other resource, as well as current COVID-19 pandemic, decisions of the federal government and PTDC Board of Directors in separate meetings held last month i.e. June.

The meetings unanimously resolved to close down the operations of the companies as per Order 11 (I) and 11-A of Industrial and Commercial Employment (Standing Orders) Ordinance, 1968 after making in-depth analysis of the present situation and consideration of the facts and circumstances in the companies besides in best interest of the employees, shareholders for survival and future viability.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD and Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) and PTDC Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said that the government was not shutting the PTDC down and was going to restructure it according to best practices.In a message he said: “We‘re making changes in PTDC as a step towards restructuring it in accordance with global best practices and not shutting it down. This was important to do because over time due to mismanagement of resources and political appointments it had become a stagnant organisation running in loss.

He said that the PTDC will continue to work as a federal implementation body under NTCB, while the new structure is proposed in consultation with field experts. “For those causing hue and cry, there’s no need for it; -PTDC is finally on its way to become a more efficient organisation with better workforce and improved policy making,” Bukhari added.