Sadqa is not substitute to Qurbani: Mufti Muneeb

KARACHI: Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman on Thursday said the sacrifice of animals is a tenet of Islam incumbent upon all those who are able to fulfil it, and sadqa (alms) is no substitute for it.

Addressing a press conference, he said that those making the current circumstances (coronavirus outbreak) a basis for giving out alms instead were acting against Islamic teachings.

Mufti Muneeb, speaking of cattle markets in the province, said that they will be set up far from residential areas.

“Cattle markets will be set up within walled-off concrete structures as opposed to open markets as has been the tradition,” he said, adding: “Collective sacrifice should be given priority.”

Mufti Muneeb said the buyers of animal hides should transfer the skins to preservation centres soon after procuring them.

He said that the Sindh government’s permits for collecting animal hides validated last year will be applicable this year as well — new permits will not be needed for those who procured them earlier.

Mufti Muneeb also urged the spraying of disinfectants in the sacrificial areas to stem the spread of coronavirus.

“Local governments should spray disinfectants from 8 to 15 Zil Hajj (expected from 17-20 July),” he said.