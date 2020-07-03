Pak Army denies deployment of additional troops along LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has denied reports of Indian media about deployment of 20,000 additional troops along Line of Control (LoC) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and alleged use of Skardu air base by China.

“News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along LoC in GB and alleged use of Skardu air base by China is false, irresponsible and far from truth,” Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement on Thursday.

The spokesman for Pakistan Army maintained that no such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. “We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan,” he maintained.

The Indian media on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan Army has deployed 20,000 additional troops at LoC in northern Ladakh to match deployment of Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.