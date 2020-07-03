PEF extends contracts of 454 employees

LAHORE: Punjab Education Foundation Managing Director Shamim Asif has extended the employment contracts of 454 employees. According to a handout Thursday, PEF managing director also extended the contracts of all the master trainers and monitoring and evaluation officers (MEOs). Meanwhile, contracts of DMD Imran Yaqoob, director Athar Rauf, director Humayun Sattar, additional director Abdul Razzaq and additional director Aruj Salman are not renewed and they are relieved of their duties.