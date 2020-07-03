Saudi Foundation gifts 50 ton dates to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi “KSrelief Pakistan” has launched a project to distribute 50 tons of high-quality dates in needy people of the country.

According to Saudi embassy, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 47 countries over four continents. “With international, regional and local partners in place in recipient countries to implement our many programmes and initiatives, we have delivered assistance to millions of beneficiaries worldwide,” said Dr Khalid Muhammad Al-Othmani, director King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Pakistan while handing over 36 tons of dates to the managing director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for the distribution among deserving people of Kashmore (Sindh), Dera Bugti (Balochistan) and Wana (Waziristan). The ceremony was held here on Thursday. The officials of the Bait-ul-Mal thanked Saudi government for the generous gesture and reminded that Saudi Arabia has always been forthwith in provision of assistance for the people of Pakistan whenever it needed.