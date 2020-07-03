22 more COVID-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE: The fatality of 22 more COVID-19 patients raised the death toll to 1,784 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 77,740 with the addition of 1,478 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

So far 690 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 311 from Rawalpindi, 181 from Faisalabad, 122 from Multan, 85 from Sialkot, 70 from Gujranwala, 48 from Rahim Yar Khan, 34 from Bahawalpur, 32 from Gujrat, 25 from Sargodha, 22 from Sheikhupura, 18 from Mianwali, 17 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 16 each from Muzaffargarh and Sahiwal, 10 from Kasur, nine each from Attock, Nankana Sahib and Vehari, eight from Toba Tek Singh, seven from Okara, six each from Hafizabad and Lodhran, five each from Chiniot and Bhakkar, four each from Jhang and Jhelum, three each from Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur, two each from Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one each from Khanewal and Mandi Bahauddin and none from Chakwal and Layyah.

Out of 1,478 new cases, as many as 1,085 were reported from Lahore, 54 from Rawalpindi, 51 from Faisalabad, 44 from Gujranwala, 42 from Gujrat, 27 from Multan, 26 from Jhang, 25 from Toba Tek Singh, 19 from Bahawalpur, 17 from Rahim Yar Khan, 12 from Sahiwal, 10 from Rajanpur, nine from Attock and Muzaffargarh, six from Sheikhupura, seven from Bahawalnagar, five from Nankana Sahib, etc.